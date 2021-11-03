Aminé Announces The Surprise New Project ‘TwoPointFive’ Out This Week

Aminé came to the rescue this past weekend at Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco when Young Thug had to cancel his set. The Portland rapper hopped on a plane on short notice and took the festival’s main stage on Saturday afternoon. Turns out, it was a win-win for him, because he had something to start promoting, and it wasn’t just the video for his first song of the year, “Charmander,” that he dropped last week.

Today, Aminé made a surprise announcement that his next project, TWOPOINTFIVE, will be coming out this Friday. The 12 track release follows 2018’s ONEPOINTFIVE tape and the excellent 2020 album Limbo. Like the drum and bass-inflected production of “Charmander” insinuated, TWOPOINTFIVE is a pointed exploration of dance music rhythms over his smirky and smart lyrics. Aminé shared some thoughts on the sentiment behind the release in a statement:

“The POINTFIVE projects are the breaks in between albums where I give myself the freedom to make music without expectations, focusing instead on spontaneity and the best of what comes from stream of conscious creation, which is why they arrive unexpectedly without a long rollout. It’s an opportunity to create for my day one fans the way I used to in my bedroom. Thanks for listening.”

TWOPOINTFIVE is out 11/4 via CLBN. Pre-order it here.