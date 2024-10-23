It looks like Aminé is ready for a proper return. The Portland rapper just shared a pair of new songs: the self-titled “Adam” (which is his real first name) and the Smino collaboration “Passenger Princess.” You can listen to both below.

On “Adam,” Aminé utilizes a slower beat to address a cooling romance. “Put your pride aside, come walk with me,” he croons. “I cater to you, please, tell me what you need.”

Meanwhile, “Passenger Princess” samples Total’s “Tell Me,” for a groovy, more boastful angle on relationships. Smino flexes his usual intricate, half-sung style, quipping, “Sometimes, she mad ’cause I’m so aloof and she want me in involved / Sometimes, she hungry, sometimes, she jealous, sometimes, she wrong / Say life is a bitch, I guess I know more ’bout that bitch than I thought.”

From the way the two tracks are presented, it does look a lot like Aminé is preparing to drop a new album, his first since 2020’s Limbo (although he did drop a mixtape, TwoPointFive, in 2021, and the Kaytranada collaboration, Kaytraminé, in 2023). The two tracks follow his remix of Charli XCX’s “360,” “360.5,” which he released in July.

You can listen to Aminé’s new singles “Adam” and “Passenger Princess” with Smino above.