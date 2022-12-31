Anderson .Paak celebrated the holidays with his family in a hilarious way: by making his mom a fake episode of MTV’s Cribs. After he bought her a four-bedroom house in Las Vegas in 2019, he enlisted photographer Isabel Ramos to help show off the special property.

The video, which .Paak posted on his Instagram, has the same classic Cribs logo and graphic style. “WAIT MY MOM WAS ON @mtv #CRIBS ?!?!? SICK!!!” he captioned.

His mother plays along in the skit, as she answers the door.

“Merry Christmas, Happy New Year,” she greets. “I’m Brenda, Anderson .Paak’s mother.”

From there, the video shows some family photos before jumping into a short reel of videos of .Paak’s career. “Come on into my humble abode,” Brenda welcomes.

“Let’s check out my living room, my kitchen, and my dining area,” she gestures. In typical mom fashion, she has vegan butter in the fridge and framed signs that read “But first, coffee” and “Wine a little, laugh a lot.” Brenda does some cooking in the process of filming.

In her home, she also supports her musician son with posters of Silk Sonic, his rug merch, and his snare drum collection. There are also loads of other surprises in the fun video as .Paak himself even makes an appearance.

Watch Anderson .Paak’s pretend Cribs episode at his mom’s house below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.