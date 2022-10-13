The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are set to go down in 2023, but the eligibility window is from October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. So, works released during that span are eligible for award consideration. An Evening With Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s debut album as a duo, dropped on November 12, 2021, so it’s able to take home some awards. It actually won’t be nominated, though, as the duo has elected to not submit it for consideration.

In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, Mars said, “We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year. We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”

He added, “We’d be crazy to ask for anything more. Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave The Door Open.’ Everything else was just icing on the cake. We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year’s ceremony. Thank you to everyone that supported this project and championed it.”

Indeed, the album was well-represented at the Grammys earlier this year: “Leave The Door Open” was nominated for four awards — Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song — and won them all.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.