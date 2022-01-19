Silk Sonic had one of 2021’s most beloved albums with An Evening With Silk Sonic, but they didn’t really get to tour behind it. Sure, they performed songs from it during various award shows and TV appearances, but that’s not the same as a full-blown concert. Now, though, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have a run of shows lined up, as they’ve announced a Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live. Currently, the residency consists of 13 shows between February and April.

Mars wrote on Twitter, “Its happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas!” .Paak added on Instagram, “The terms are locked and Vegas might not ever be the same Jack!! You’re invited to the hottest show in Sin City!”

Its happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas! ✨ ♣️♥️♠️♦️✨ https://t.co/UxR4HoJ6Ij pic.twitter.com/k0O5cESV4r — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 19, 2022

Check out the full list of dates below.

02/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

02/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/31 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

04/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

