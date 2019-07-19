



Getty Image

The only thing cooler than cool is a 10-part AMC miniseries created and starring Jason Segel. At least according to Andre 3000, who is reportedly joining the cast of said miniseries, Dispatches From Elsewhere.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the AMC miniseries will play out in 10 parts, with Segel directing the first episode and staring in the lot of them. And according to the report, Benjamin will play a part in a drama about, well, a mystery.

“Dispatches…” is drama about a group of people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding behind everyday life and discover an ever-deepening mystery.

Andre Benjamin, AKA Andre 3000, is certainly no stranger to acting, as he’s appeared in basically every Outkast video ever and a few movies, most notably 2005’s Four Brothers and the following year’s Idlewild. He has dipped his toes into TV, though, hilariously writing a song on an episode of Big Mouth according to IMDB. My Furry Valentine is a classic, but you should probably expect something a bit more classy on AMC.

He’s known for being a bit of a recluse as of late, and in a recent profile he described his crippling anxiety that impacted how he was perceived on the silver screen. But since we last saw him playing a flute in airports to the delight of onlookers, it’s safe to say he’s ready for whatever spotlight comes with prestige television.

[via Pitchfork]