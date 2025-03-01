Sorrow has come over lovers of soul music. Legendary soul singer, songwriter, and actress Angie Stone has tragically died at 63 years old (according to TMZ).

Deborah R. Champagne, a longtime representative for Stone, confirmed the heartbreaking news with the outlet. “Angie [Stone] left a performance in Montgomery, Alabama early Saturday morning when she was killed in a car crash,” said the rep.

At this time, no other details have been shared by Champagne or Stone’s family. Stone is survived by daughter Diamond Stone and son who shared with fellow entertainer D’Angelo, Michael Archer Jr. (professional known as SwayvoTwain).

The multi-Grammy Award nominated recording artist made a successful career as a soloist, recording hits such as “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” and “Brotha.” But, Stone’s breakthrough came as part of the 1970s hip hop trio the Sequence. During the 1990s, Stone spent her time in the R&B trio Vertical Hold alongside Willie Bruno II and Dave Bright.

As an actress, Stone appeared in several TV shows and films–most notably in 2003’s The Fighting Temptations, which starred Beyoncé and Cuba Gooding Jr. Stone also starred in the 2015 reality TV show R&B Divas: Atlanta, where she frequently addressed the challenges of working in the music industry.

Supporters online have begun to pen touching tributes in Stone’s memory.