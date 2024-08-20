The NFL is returning to the United Kingdom and Frankfurt for the 2024 season, but the league’s continued international expansion now includes a game between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil. Both teams are expected to compete for the playoffs, so the stakes are high. But to raise the excitement, the NFL booked Brazilian superstar Anitta for the halftime show.

“I am incredibly excited to perform in São Paulo at the NFL’s first game in my home country of Brazil,” she told Billboard Español. “Growing up here has completely shaped me as an artist and, of course, as a person. So it means everything to be able to bring fans around the world the excitement and joy of our amazing music and culture. It’s really a dream come true to be a part of this moment.”

When asked what to expect from her halftime show, the “Casi Casi” singer said, “While I want to keep a lot of elements of the show a surprise, I can tell you I will perform Brazilian funk! I can’t wait to do this in front of so many Brazilians at home, as well as the global audience who will be able to see the show as well. It’s going to be big, and I’m excited for everyone to see what we have in store.”

The week 1 game kicks off on September 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET.