Anitta dropped the new music video for her groovy song, “Casi Casi,” which dropped as part of her new three-track EP, Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story.

Directed by Ricardo Souza, the video finds Anitta handling the front desk of a brothel. She sees firsthand all the happenings and chaos taking place but doesn’t seem too bothered — as she gossips on the phone and gets a free-spirited dance break with the girls.

“In this project, I dive into carioca funk. The rhythm that raised me and is part of the culture from where I was born,” Anitta shared in a statement, according to Variety. “In the visuals, there is a lot of what I’ve experienced in the favelas. Apart from international producers, I made a point of bringing Brazilians to this incredible team. Their contribution was essential.”

“The videos work individually, but they are also a trilogy!” the Brazilian star added. “You’ll need to watch all three to understand the outcome! It looks beautiful, fun, colorful and amusing!”

“Casi Casi” is the second piece of this trilogy, preceded by the video for “Funk Rave.” The third song of the EP, “Used To Be,” will also get a matching visual — which is set to release on August 24.

Check out Anitta’s music video for “Casi Casi” above.