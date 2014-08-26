Aphex Twin Wants You To Know That Kanye West ‘F*cking’ Ripped Him Off

It’s been a bit since we last heard from electronic musician Richard D. James, better known by his stage name Aphex Twin, but he’s releasing a new album soon, Syro, his first since 2001’s Drukqs, and he’s got a few things to get off his chest. And because everything in the world eventually comes back to Kanye West, just the way he likes it, one of said “things” is about Kim’s husband.

On Kanye sampling “Avril 14th” on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’s “Blame Game”: “Is it a sample? I actually don’t know what it ended up being in the end, I’m so slack. I know that he tried to f*cking rip me off and claim that he’d written it, and they tried to get away with not paying. I was really helpful, and when they first sent it to me, I was like, ‘Oh, I can re-do that for you, if you like,’ because they’d sampled it really badly and time-stretched it and there was loads of artifacts. I was like, ‘I’ll just replay it for you at that speed if you want.’ And they totally didn’t even say ‘hello’ or ‘thanks,’ they just replied with, ‘It’s not yours, it’s ours, and we’re not even asking you any more.’” [laughs] (Via)

I want to believe James, but I can’t, not since the horrifying artwork for “Windowlicker.” That’s some scared straight sh*t, except it turns you off both men and women.

Via Pitchfork