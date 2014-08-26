Aphex Twin Wants You To Know That Kanye West ‘F*cking’ Ripped Him Off

#Kanye West
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.26.14 8 Comments

It’s been a bit since we last heard from electronic musician Richard D. James, better known by his stage name Aphex Twin, but he’s releasing a new album soon, Syro, his first since 2001’s Drukqs, and he’s got a few things to get off his chest. And because everything in the world eventually comes back to Kanye West, just the way he likes it, one of said “things” is about Kim’s husband.

On Kanye sampling “Avril 14th” on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’s “Blame Game”:

“Is it a sample? I actually don’t know what it ended up being in the end, I’m so slack. I know that he tried to f*cking rip me off and claim that he’d written it, and they tried to get away with not paying. I was really helpful, and when they first sent it to me, I was like, ‘Oh, I can re-do that for you, if you like,’ because they’d sampled it really badly and time-stretched it and there was loads of artifacts. I was like, ‘I’ll just replay it for you at that speed if you want.’ And they totally didn’t even say ‘hello’ or ‘thanks,’ they just replied with, ‘It’s not yours, it’s ours, and we’re not even asking you any more.’” [laughs] (Via)

I want to believe James, but I can’t, not since the horrifying artwork for “Windowlicker.” That’s some scared straight sh*t, except it turns you off both men and women.

Via Pitchfork

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kanye West
TAGSAPHEX TWINHERE'S THE BEEFKanye WestRICHARD D. JAMES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP