In 2021, Feist debuted Multitudes, an intimate, immersive performance of new songs in Canada and in Hamburg, Germany. Now she’ll be bringing the series to the US for the first time with a recent announcement of shows beginning in the Western states.

Comprised entirely of new songs, here’s hoping it fits into an upcoming new album, as Feist’s last release was 2017’s Pleasure. For Multitudes, she has teamed up with David Byrne’s American Utopia designer Rob Sinclair for a full surround sound experience that promises to envelop the audience within the Canadian singer’s exquisite music. A press release for the performances describes it as such:

“Featuring all new music written and performed by Feist and accompanied by Todd Dahlhoff and Amir Yaghmai, the Canadian artist creates an intimate, radically communal, and topsy-turvy production that muddies the roles between audience and performer, observer and its subject. We are welcomed to sit back and watch, or raise our voices in collective anonymity. Anything goes.”

Tickets for Multitudes will go on sale Friday, March 4th at 10 a.m. local time here. Check out the full Multitudes tour dates below.

04/22 – Denver, CO @ The Buell Theatre

04/23 – Denver, CO @ The Buell Theatre

04/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

04/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

04/30 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

05/01 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

05/05 – Palo Alto, CA @ Stanford Memorial Auditorium

05/06 – Palo Alto, CA @ Stanford Memorial Auditorium

05/07 – Palo Alto, CA @ Stanford Memorial Auditorium