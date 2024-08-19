It’s too early to know who will be competing at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. We know at least one person who’d like to, though: Dr. Dre. He said a few days ago that he’s interested in competing in archery at the 2028 games, and his words caught the attention of somebody who could really help him work towards his goal.

Justin Huish, a two-time Olympic gold medal-winning archer, told TMZ he’s interested in linking up with Dre, saying, “Anyone can do it at any age. There’s not really an age limit. You can be a phenom and you don’t really know.” He added, “I’ll come to your house. I will train you. I will dedicate my time to train with you.”

Dre said last week of his history with archery, “Actually, I started playing around with archery in junior high, alright? I stopped for a while, and my son bought be a set-up… I don’t know if it was for my birthday or Father’s Day or something like that. So I have it set up in my backyard, and I heard that qualifying for the Olympics is 77 feet, and I practice at 90. Yeah, wouldn’t that be interesting to go, especially with it being here in LA, and win a gold medal? […] I feel like I can do anything.”