Dr. Dre ended up playing a role in the 2024 Olympics, when he joined Snoop Dogg on stage for a Closing Ceremony performance. Dre would like to also be involved in the 2028 edition in Los Angeles, not as entertainment, but as an actual competitor in a sport he knows well.

In a recent interview with ET (video here), Dre said, “I’m trying to try out for the Olympics in 2028.” After some jokes about this year’s viral breakdancing sensation Raygun, Dre went on to say he’s “dead-ass serious” about wanting to compete in archery.

This isn’t just a new interest, as it’s apparently something that’s been a part of Dre’s life for a while now. He explained, “Actually, I started playing around with archery in junior high, alright? I stopped for a while, and my son bought be a set-up… I don’t know if it was for my birthday or Father’s Day or something like that. So I have it set up in my backyard, and I heard that qualifying for the Olympics is 77 feet, and I practice at 90. Yeah, wouldn’t that be interesting to go, especially with it being here in LA, and win a gold medal?” He added, “I feel like I can do anything.”