A month ago, Ari Lennox released her latest single, “Soft Girl Era.” While her previous releases were credited as being released on both Dreamville Records and Interscope Records, looking on Spotify, this one just says Interscope.

Well, it looks like this really is the end of Lennox’s relationship with the J. Cole label: TMZ has reportedly confirmed that Lennox is no longer a Dreamville artist and will release her music only on Interscope going forward. The publication also notes that “all signs point to a completely amicable split.” So far, neither Lennox nor Dreamville have addressed the apparent break-up.

Lennox fans know that she has long had issues with Dreamville. In 2022, she declared she wanted to be dropped from the label and she shared a similar sentiment last year, saying, “I wish I had a label that wouldn’t have me out here trying to explain why I need advertisement, why I need advertisement for my record. […] So, I just want to be released, and it’s just that simple. And I’m tired of being nice, and I was trying to do everything the right way, but now I’m pissed. This was my final straw. I have communicated effectively and no one cares, so now we’re here in toxic-ass social media world, or this is how I’m deciding to express myself in a toxic way. But, we’re here, and I don’t know how else to get it through people’s thick head. Like, stop playing with me.”