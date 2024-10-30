Ari Lennox released her latest single, “Smoke,” earlier this month. Apparently, she’s not pleased with the level of reach the song has achieved, or more specifically, she’s upset with how her label, J. Cole’s Dreamville Records, handled the release. In fact, Lennox is at the point where she wants to be done with the label.

In a recent Instagram Live broadcast (archived here), Lennox spoke at length about her issues with Dreamville. At one point, she declared her desire to be dropped from the label, saying:

“I wish I had a label that wouldn’t have me out here trying to explain why I need advertisement, why I need advertisement for my record. […] You cannot expect an artist to be anything without advertisement. Like, you can’t. You can’t. Why am I begging for advertisement? Why am I paying for my own Google ads? No, it’s not OK. So, I just want to be released, and it’s just that simple. And I’m tired of being nice, and I was trying to do everything the right way, but now I’m pissed. This was my final straw. I have communicated effectively and no one cares, so now we’re here in toxic-ass social media world, or this is how I’m deciding to express myself in a toxic way. But, we’re here, and I don’t know how else to get it through people’s thick head. Like, stop playing with me.”

Later, she continued, “I love making music. I loved every moment of making ‘Smoke.’ It was my freedom song, and I dropped it, and the label neglected me. They left me there by myself. […] Dreamville literally is telling me to my face they don’t believe in advertisements, they don’t believe in Google ads. What am I supposed to do with that information?”

For the record, this is a long-festering situation between Lennox and Dreamville, as Lennox also said in 2022 that she wanted to be done with Dreamville.