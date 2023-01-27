Ari Lennox has shared a new visual from her acclaimed sophomore album, Age/Sex/Location. On the standout track, Lennox kills time with a man, while reminding him she’s in control.

“Waste my time, get on my line / ‘Cause I got the time to waste / Use that mouth blow this back out / Back up every word you say,” sings Lennox on the song’s chorus.

In the song’s accompanying visual, Lennox is seen in a therapy session, unpacking her attraction to men who aren’t good for her. She then quickly drifts off into a steamy fantasy, which sees her getting hot with a man, wading in a pool, and dancing in the clouds. As her fantasy ends, she gives her therapist the perfect answer to her question.

Today (January 26), Lennox kicked off her Age/Sex/Location tour. Fans can still purchase tickets for the tour here, and we would advise them to do so quickly. Back in December, Lennox took to Twitter and revealed that this tour would be her last.

“I love my genuine fans so much,” she said in a since-deleted tweet, “and can’t wait to give you my all every night!!

There’s no telling whether or not Lennox will change her mind on this.

But in the meantime, you can check out the video “Waste My Time” above.