Ari Lennox says she is done with touring, and fans are not happy about it.

The singer recently released her second studio album, Age/Sex/Location, this past September. The project trekked through romance, heartbreak, and growth. A few months later, Lennox revealed that she would embark on a tour of the same name.

But in a shocking twist, the 31-year-old Dreamville singer announced on Twitter Thursday morning (December 22),” Age Sex Location will be my last tour.”

“I love my genuine fans so much and can’t wait to give you my all every night!!” she wrote. “Europe, I love you, but unfortunately, there will not be a tour due to reasons out of my control. Happy holidays. See you soon, Vegas!”

Age Sex Location will be my last tour ❤️ I love my genuine fans so much and can’t wait to give you my all every night!! 😘 Europe I love you but unfortunately there will not be a tour due to reasons out of my control. Happy holidays 🙏🏾See you soon Vegas! — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) December 22, 2022

However, Lennox’s recent declaration didn’t go over too well with fans. The singer’s comment section was flooded with questions about her unfortunate decision.

Lennox, whose real name is Courtney Shanade Salter, had fans offering all kinds of advice, including suggesting she go independent.

“Courtney… please go independent or something,” one fan wrote.

courtney… please go independent or sumt pic.twitter.com/d5KiApRmdx — ‎‏ً (@grandekordei) December 22, 2022

Another fan jokingly said they would complain to the singer’s team about the matter.

“Last tour? I’m about to write a letter to the company because, girl, what the hell.”

Last tour? I’m about to write a letter to the company because girl what the hell — Youngnvibrant (@youngnvibrant) December 22, 2022

Others offered the “Shea Butter Baby” singer well wishes and hope that, in time, she might change her decision.

I feel like you've said similar things before…hopefully in time this sentiment changes. — Donnie Crunk (@Slam_Wallace) December 22, 2022

Luckily, when it comes to new music, she’s been keeping busy — right on time for the holiday season, Lennox offered a sultry twist to Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Classic Holiday Song “My Favorite Things.”

The singer also performed at the 2022 American Music Awards in a tribute performance to Lionel Richie.

Her upcoming Age/Sex/Location Tour, produced by Live Nation Urban, kicks off at the House Of Blues in Las Vegas in January 2023, spanning several dates across the country before stopping in Lennox’s hometown of Washington, DC, at Howard Theatre at the end of March.