‘Tis the season for holiday music. Even if you don’t celebrate holidays, it is hard to deny to warm feeling holiday music brings. R&B singer Ari Lennox is the latest in a long line of musicians to release a cover of their favorite festive jams.

Instead of following the footsteps of tradition, Lennox opted for a sultry soul rendition of the play, The Sound Of Music‘s most popular tune, “My Favorite Things.”

The “POF” singer did not hold back any pressure as she smoothly belted out the track’s mantra-inspired lyrics. With strength and precision, Lennox brings together the song’s classic element with a pop of soulful flair.

The song, originally written by Oscar Hammerstein with composition by Richard Rodgers, has become a staple across the music industry, not just musical theater. Most recently, in 2019, pop singer Ariana Grande sampled the track on her single “7 Rings.” The interpolation was heard in the song’s opening stanza, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s and bottles of bubbles / Girls with tattoos who like getting in trouble/ Lashes and diamonds, ATM machines / Buy myself all of my favorite things.”

It is nearly impossible to miss the mark with “My Favorite Things,” but Lennox’s cover is in a league of its own, and fans online agree.

Ari Lennox making her own version of my favorite things from the sound of music feels like she know me personally — Big Mama 🧏🏾‍♀️ (@boogalouu) December 9, 2022

omg ari lennox has a version to my favorite things, gotta send it to my mom — 🕷️ (@1OF1PISCES) December 9, 2022

Why so many people dropping renditions of My Favorite Things? I’m definitely not mad at Ari Lennox’s version!! — Mandazi Mami (@haeped) December 9, 2022

Ari Lennox voice sounds amazing on My Favorite Things — Jasmine (@jazzyfizzle____) December 8, 2022

Listen to the full track above.