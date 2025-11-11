The nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards were revealed last week, and it turns out that the first Wicked movie did pretty well. It’s in the running for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media and Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Film & TV), while Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s “Defying Gravity” is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Erivo’s “Be Okay,” from her 2025 album I Forgive You, is also nominated in the Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella category.

Throughout their efforts promoting Wicked and the upcoming Wicked: For Good, Grande and Erivo have made headlines for their public appearances, which are often overflowing with emotion. It’s not a big surprise, then, that when the two learned about their new Grammy nods, feelings were had.

While in Paris on the Wicked: For Good press tour last week, the pair were told about their nominations. In a video of the moment, the two are overjoyed, with Grande wiping tears from Erivo’s eyes at one point.

Check out the nominees in the aforementioned categories below and find the full list of 2026 Grammy nominations here.