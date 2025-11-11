The nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards were revealed last week, and it turns out that the first Wicked movie did pretty well. It’s in the running for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media and Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Film & TV), while Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s “Defying Gravity” is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Erivo’s “Be Okay,” from her 2025 album I Forgive You, is also nominated in the Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella category.
Throughout their efforts promoting Wicked and the upcoming Wicked: For Good, Grande and Erivo have made headlines for their public appearances, which are often overflowing with emotion. It’s not a big surprise, then, that when the two learned about their new Grammy nods, feelings were had.
While in Paris on the Wicked: For Good press tour last week, the pair were told about their nominations. In a video of the moment, the two are overjoyed, with Grande wiping tears from Erivo’s eyes at one point.
Check out the nominees in the aforementioned categories below and find the full list of 2026 Grammy nominations here.
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande — “Defying Gravity”
HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI — “Golden [From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’]”
KATSEYE — “Gabriela”
Rosé and Bruno Mars — “APT.”
SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar — “30 For 30”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella
Cynthia Erivo — “Be Okay” (Cynthia Erivo)
Remy Le Boeuf — “A Child Is Born” (Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf)
Andy Clausen, Addison Maye-Saxon, Riley Mulherkar & Chloe Rowlands — “Fight On” (The Westerlies)
Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen & Matthew Whitaker — “Super Mario Praise Break” (The 8-Bit Big Band)
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Timothée Chalamet — A Complete Unknown
Various Artists — F1® The Album
Various Artists — KPop Demon Hunters
Various Artists — Sinners
Various Artists — Wicked
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Film & TV)
John Powell — How To Train Your Dragon
Theodore Shapiro — Severance: Season 2
Ludwig Göransson — Sinners
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz — Wicked
Kris Bowers — The Wild Robot