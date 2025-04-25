Jeff Goldblum is getting his bag with acting, of course, but over the past few years, he has also been getting more involved with music. His band, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, has released four albums since 2018, including their latest, Still Blooming, which is out today (April 25).

Given Goldblum’s pop culture connections, he managed to wrangle some cool collaborators for the project, including Ariana Grande, who joins for a rendition of “I Don’t Know Why (I Just Do),” which dates back to 1931.

Goldblum previously spoke about getting Grande and fellow Wicked actor Cynthia Erivo on the album, saying “I just think the world of them. We were on set and I could’ve been intimidated, but they were so warm. Pretty soon I was singing everything from The American Songbook, all of which they knew and joined in.”

Of Grande’s contribution specifically, he noted that he starting singing the song one day and Grande quickly recognized it, telling him that her grandfather used to sing it to her regularly.

Aside from the aforementioned, the new album also features Scarlett Johansson and Maiya Sykes. Previously, Goldblum has also collaborated with artists like Miley Cyrus, Fiona Apple, and Sharon Van Etten.

Listen to “I Don’t Know Why (I Just Do)” above.