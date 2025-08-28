Back in early 2024, Ariana Grande said of touring in support of Eternal Sunshine, “I would love to do shows. I love being on stage, I miss being on stage, I miss my fans so much, that’s the honest-to-God truth. […] It would obviously be shorter. If it were anything, it would be a littler something, but I definitely do have the itch.”

She reiterated that a few months later, but earlier this year, she indicated that a tour wasn’t at the front of her mind and that she was prioritizing her acting career.

So, there’s no tour this year… but there will be one in 2026: Today (August 28), Grande announced The Eternal Sunshine Tour. Indeed, as Grande indicated, it’s not a huge tour, hitting ten North American cities and London for multi-night stops between next June and August.

For the North American shows, there’s a ticket pre-sale starting September 9 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale on September 10 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on Grande’s website.

Find the full list of dates below.