Back in early 2024, Ariana Grande said of touring in support of Eternal Sunshine, “I would love to do shows. I love being on stage, I miss being on stage, I miss my fans so much, that’s the honest-to-God truth. […] It would obviously be shorter. If it were anything, it would be a littler something, but I definitely do have the itch.”
She reiterated that a few months later, but earlier this year, she indicated that a tour wasn’t at the front of her mind and that she was prioritizing her acting career.
So, there’s no tour this year… but there will be one in 2026: Today (August 28), Grande announced The Eternal Sunshine Tour. Indeed, as Grande indicated, it’s not a huge tour, hitting ten North American cities and London for multi-night stops between next June and August.
For the North American shows, there’s a ticket pre-sale starting September 9 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale on September 10 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on Grande’s website.
Find the full list of dates below.
Ariana Grande’s 2026 Tour Dates: The Eternal Sunshine Tour
06/06/2026 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
06/09/2026 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
06/13/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
06/14/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
06/17/2026 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
06/19/2026 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
06/24/2026 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/26/2026 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/30/2026 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
07/02/2026 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
07/06/2026 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/08/2026 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/12/2026 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/13/2026 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/16/2026 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/18/2026 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/22/2026 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/24/2026 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/28/2026 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
07/30/2026 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
08/03/2026 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/05/2026 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/15/2026 — London, UK @ O2 Arena
08/16/2026 — London, UK @ O2 Arena
08/19/2026 — London, UK @ O2 Arena
08/20/2026 — London, UK @ O2 Arena
08/23/2026 — London, UK @ O2 Arena