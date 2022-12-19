Update: Billboard reports a second woman, Gabrielle Hutchinson, who was working as a security guard at O2, has also died of her injuries. She was 23 years old. She died on Monday, December 19, leaving one woman, a 21-year-old, in critical condition.

Concert security and safety protocols have been under scrutiny since the 2021 Astroworld Festival left 10 people dead in the wake of a crowd crush during Travis Scott’s headlining set. An incident at Brixton’s O2 Academy over the weekend will undoubtedly refocus that scrutiny and increase its intensity as a woman died and two remain in critical condition following similar conditions during rising Afrobeats star Asake’s sold-out concert on Friday night (December 16).

According to Billboard, emergency services were summoned after “a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets” and found several people with crush injuries. Eight people were hospitalized; three were in critical condition as of a Guardian report the night of. On Saturday, 33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo died from her injuries. Asake posted on Instagram, writing that he was “devastated” by the news and offering “sincerest condolences to her loved ones.” He also urged fans with any “relevant information” to get in touch with London Metropolitan Police.

Ahead of the sold-out concert, the 27-year-old Nigerian singer had risen to stardom with the release of his breakthrough 2020 single “Mr. Money.” His debut album, Mr. Money With The Vibe, was released on September 8, 2022, and reached No. 66 on the US Billboard Hot 100. It was also one of Uproxx’s Best Afrobeats Albums of 2022 and Best Albms of 2022.