ASAP Rocky is fresh off a big weekend, as he was one of the co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala. The conversation surrounding the event continued last night (May 7) when he and Anna Wintour visited Late Night With Seth Meyers.

During the chat, the three discussed some of the evening’s best looks, from Diana Ross, Janelle Monáe, André 3000, Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens, and Ayo Edebiri. The biggest Rocky-related news of the day, though, was him and Rihanna confirming their third pregnancy, and that came up in the conversation, too. He said that the third kid “for sure” will have a name starting with “R” like their two other children, RZA and Riot.

Meanwhile, in an interview with the Associated Press, when asked how it felt to share the news, Rocky said, “It feels amazing, you know? We were tired of holding that, and it was time to show the people what we was cooking up. I’m glad everybody’s happy for us, because we’re definitely happy.”

He also talked about the support he and Rihanna have received, saying, “That’s amazing. Honestly, it’s a blessing nonetheless, because you know how some people in other situations at times can be envious of other people, but we’ve been seeing love for the most part. We’re real receptive to that. We appreciate that, you know what I mean? That’s love. Love is love.”

Watch Rocky and Wintour on Seth Meyers above.