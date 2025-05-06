In a night full of attention-grabbing moments at the Met Gala yesterday (May 5), Rihanna made perhaps the biggest headline of all when it was revealed that she’s pregnant with her and ASAP Rocky’s third child. Rocky, a co-chair of this year’s event, is elated to finally share the major news with the world.

In a blue-carpet interview with the Associated Press, when asked how it feels to make the big reveal on the day of the Met Gala, Rocky said, “It feels amazing, you know? We were tired of holding that, and it was time to show the people what we was cooking up. I’m glad everybody’s happy for us, because we’re definitely happy.”

He also spoke about the support he and Rihanna have received, saying, “That’s amazing. Honestly, it’s a blessing nonetheless, because you know how some people in other situations at times can be envious of other people, but we’ve been seeing love for the most part. We’re real receptive to that. We appreciate that, you know what I mean? That’s love. Love is love.”

This is the third child for the pair, as Rihanna and ASAP Rocky already have two young sons, RZA and Riot, at home.