Music is ASAP Rocky’s primary gig, but all the while, he has also cultivated a reputation as one of rap’s biggest fashion icons. Being partnered up with Rihanna certainly makes that easier, even if her closet isn’t full of clothing made specifically for men, as Rocky will just borrow her clothes anyway.

During a recent appearance on the The Run-Through With Vogue podcast, Rocky said (at about 17:40 into the interview, as Complex notes):

“Man, pardon my language: I do what the f*ck I want. But in all fairness, I want to represent [and] be a catalyst for daring men. I don’t know who drew the line between femininity — or just being feminine — and masculinity … I don’t know who drew that line, but I don’t see any barriers for me.

He added of Rihanna, “It’s not fair that my girl could just go in my closet and just take anything from it and wear it. That goes both ways. She has pieces she don’t know that I actually stole, you get what I’m saying? […] Sometimes you can see her on an interview or see a paparazzi photo, like, ‘Wait, there goes my Miu Miu f*cking jacket! Like, what the f*ck? I was looking for that since 2021.'”

Listen to the full episode here.