ASAP Rocky’s forthcoming album Don’t Be Dumb has been a forthcoming album for a long time. Back in 2022, he said it was finished. Since then, the project has been delayed many times, with the latest expected release window set for early 2025.

The situation has proven to be frustrating for fans, and Rocky gets that. He said as much in a new GQ feature, while also sharing a status report on the album, saying:

“I’m in the mixing and mastering realm of it, but I think quite frankly, people are tired of hearing about updates about the album. They’re just ready to get this sh*t, you know what I’m saying? I don’t think anybody wants to hear where I’m at with it, how far is it along and all that. They just want to hear some sh*t just to see where I’m at, and I promise I got some new sh*t in store. I’m challenging myself. It’s like anything, I approach it with a different tactic, degree, or finesse. The album’s done. I just want to drop it. I don’t want to keep saying what I’m going to do and I want to give people what I’ve been promising them for a long-ass f*cking time.”

Check out the full feature here.