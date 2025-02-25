ASAP Rocky has a lot to be happy about right now, as he was recently found not guilty in a felony assault trial that had the potential to put him behind bars for years. This is thanks in part to the work of his lawyer, Joe Tacopina.

It turns out another high-profile rapper sought Tacopina’s services, a rapper who is in much more significant trouble than Rocky was: Diddy. However, Tacopina decided not to get involved in that situation, and now he has explained part of his reasoning, which has to do with Jay-Z.

In an interview on The Breakfast Club (here’s a video), Tacopina explained:

“I was asked to take a look at the case. There’s another case, I said, ‘I’m would not be interested.’ […] I represent Roc Nation, a lot of people from Roc, and I’m very close with Jay and Desiree Perez […]. They really are special, special people. That’s sort of family to me. I don’t think they’re, sort of… see eye-to-eye.”

This follows rumors that Jay-Z and Beyoncé were suing Rocky and Rihanna. The rumor picked up some steam online, but Roc Nation stepped in to seemingly debunk it, writing simply on X, “Don’t be dumb.”