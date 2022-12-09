Firstime fatherhood has ignited a fierce creative fire under A$AP Rocky. After releasing two singles, “D.M.B.” and “Sh*ttin’ Me,” Rocky revealed an entire project is on the way during a concert performance for Amazon Music Live.

This album will mark Rocky’s first LP since 2018’s Testing. Previously thought to be titled, All Smiles, the rapper revealed it is officially named, Don’t Be Dumb. With input from Atlanta-based producer Metro Boomin, the project will surely deliver exciting blends of Rocky’s signature alternative New York rap sound with flairs of today’s dominating southern draws.

Before taking the stage, the rapper gleamingly shared a few words with fans via the video team stationed outside, “Thursday Night Football. Amazon. My first time back on the stage. Album’s finished. Don’t Be Dumb. Let’s go!”

During the stream, hosted by 2Chainz, Rocky performed several songs from the project. One of the tracks, titled “Roddy Rod Pipper,” instantly won the crowd over as they opened up a mosh pit to jam out to it.

A$AP Rocky announces his new album ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ & preforms three new songs on Amazon Music Live ⚠️ #asaprocky pic.twitter.com/PZe1MAp5ui — mrsawge (@mrsawge11) December 9, 2022

The rumors of a track named after pop darling Taylor Swift are still floating around, but no further information has been released regarding the album or when it is expected to hit streaming platforms. However, we will be sure to share more details as they surface.