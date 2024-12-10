In December 2022, ASAP Rocky declared, “Album’s finished. Don’t Be Dumb. Let’s go!” In July 2023, he indicated the album would be out soon.

Then, it had an announced release of August 30, 2024. Then, the project was delayed to this fall. Well, here in mid-December, it is no longer fall, and we have yet to get Don’t Be Dumb. Now, we have yet another tentative release window for the album to maybe be released during.

In a new email (see it here) sent to people who pre-ordered the album by Rocky’s creative agency AWGE, it is revealed Don’t Be Dumb is now scheduled for release in early 2025.

Meanwhile, in a recent Billboard feature, Rocky said of the project, “I sat and I played the album for Tim Burton, and he was f*cking with it heavy. […] He was rocking his head and he’s like, ‘Wow! I didn’t know you made that kind of music!'” The piece also noted, “Today, Rocky seems confident that he’s in full control of his creative output and says he’s finally ready to drop his long-awaited fourth album, Don’t Be Dumb. He’s only been working on it for the past year but he believes, like most artists discussing their new work, that it’s the best album he’s ever made.”