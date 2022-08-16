Following ASAP Rocky’s arrest in April at LAX in connection with a shooting on November 6 last year, the rapper was formally charged with assault with a firearm on Monday, August 15, according to Rolling Stone. The news was announced by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. Rocky’s arraignment is Wednesday and he could face up to nine years in prison if found guilty.

In a statement, Gascón said, “Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood. My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

This follows ASAP Relli — a talent manager, producer, and a member of the hip-hop collective ASAP Mob — stepping forward as a victim of the shooting last week. His attorneys Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz claimed that Rocky lured Relli to central Hollywood and showed up with semi-automatic handgun. “After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, ASAP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron,” they told Rolling Stone.