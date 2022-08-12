asap rocky
Here’s Everything We Know About ASAP Rocky And ASAP Relli’s Shooting Incident

ASAP Rocky has had a relatively quiet couple of years since being released from Swedish detention after a brawl on the streets of Amsterdam. Mostly it seems he’s been dropping guest verses on projects from Black Thought, Nigo, and Snot, performing at Rolling Loud, and enjoying becoming a new dad with Rihanna. But in April, Rocky ran into even more legal trouble. He was arrested at LAX in connection with a shooting on November 6 last year and police searched his home, finding guns, but only legally-obtained ones.

Earlier this week, nearly four months after the initial arrest, the alleged shooting victim came forward. ASAP Relli, a member of Rocky’s ASAP Mob collective who works as a manager and a producer, told Rolling Stone that he was lured to central Hollywood, where Rocky supposedly shot at him without provocation. Relli also said that he intended to file a lawsuit against Rocky because he’d received “multiple death threats and irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry as a result of this incident.” Police say they were able to recover surveillance footage of the alleged shooting but during their search of Rocky’s home were able to tell that none of the guns there were used in the shooting without testing.

