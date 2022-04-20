ASAP Rocky was reportedly arrested today at LAX in connection with a shooting in November 2021 according to NBC News. He was on a return flight from Barbados with his girlfriend Rihanna, who is also expecting the couple’s first child.

The LAPD had been investigating Rocky for the shooting, which took place on November 6, after the victim claimed Rocky shot at him three or four times grazing his hand. While Rocky has not yet been able to react to the accusation, his lawyer, Alan Jackson, was only able to confirm to NBC that he had been arrested.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the fashion-forward Harlem rapper has had a brush with the law. He was notoriously detained in Sweden for a month in July of 2019 after being accused of gross assault over a fight on the streets of Stockholm. That case famously drew the attention of the Trump White House, prompting the US State Department to issue a statement. Rocky returned to the US in August 2019, and was later found guilty by Swedish authorities and ordered to pay damages to his alleged assault victim.

Prior to that episode, Rocky had been charged with attempted murder at 16 years old, as he revealed to Angie Martinez’s Untold Stories Of Hip-Hop podcast. That charge was later reduced.