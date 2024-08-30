ASAP Rocky Shared A New Single, ‘Tailor Swif,’ After It Leaked Online

ASAP Rocky is in full rollout mode for his upcoming, long-awaited album, Don’t Be Dumb, and despite an earlier threat to withhold any of his leaked songs from the album, that apparently isn’t stopping him from using them to promote it.

One of those songs is “Tailor Swif,” a hypnotic single that finds Rocky reminiscing about his days as a stick-up kid, running the streets of his hometown, Harlem, and contrasting that with his modern, high-fashion lifestyle. By the way, that misspelling is intentional — it’s a reference to his penchant for putting that sh*t on, not a just an off-kilter shout-out to the pop idol.

Rocky’s still revealed very little about the album to date; while it was initially scheduled to be released today (August 30), he unceremoniously pushed the album back again, although he did tell Billboard that no less a luminary than Tim Burton “was f*cking with it heavy.” This surprised Rocky, but I mean… he does kinda dress like Beetlejuice, doesn’t he? They have similar vibes.

As far as when the album is coming out… who knows? Maybe he and his wife/girlfriend/children’s mother Rihanna have a bet going to see who can terrorize their fans the most before people give up on waiting for new music from either. Maybe they’re plotting a joint release, just for the lulz. In any event, you can check out “Tailor Swif” above.