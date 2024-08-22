ASAP Rocky Milan Fashion Week 2024
Getty Image
Music

ASAP Rocky’s Long-Awaited Album ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Has Been Delayed Yet Again

Way back in December 2022, during an Amazon Music Live performance, ASAP Rocky shared the message, “Thursday Night Football. Amazon. My first time back on the stage. Album’s finished. Don’t Be Dumb. Let’s go!” Just because it was finished, though, didn’t mean fans were getting it soon.

Updates followed from there. In July 2023, Rocky suggested that the project would be on the way shortly. Eventually, the project was given a release date of August 30, 2024.

Well, that’s not happening: The project has been delayed.

An excerpt from a new Billboard feature on Rocky reads:

“Today, Rocky seems confident that he’s in full control of his creative output and says he’s finally ready to drop his long-awaited fourth album, Don’t Be Dumb. He’s only been working on it for the past year but he believes, like most artists discussing their new work, that it’s the best album he’s ever made. (During the course of reporting this story, he does push its release date from Aug. 30 to the fall.)”

Elsewhere in the piece, Rocky said, “I sat and I played the album for Tim Burton, and he was f*cking with it heavy. […] He was rocking his head and he’s like, ‘Wow! I didn’t know you made that kind of music!'”

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors