Way back in December 2022, during an Amazon Music Live performance, ASAP Rocky shared the message, “Thursday Night Football. Amazon. My first time back on the stage. Album’s finished. Don’t Be Dumb. Let’s go!” Just because it was finished, though, didn’t mean fans were getting it soon.

Updates followed from there. In July 2023, Rocky suggested that the project would be on the way shortly. Eventually, the project was given a release date of August 30, 2024.

Well, that’s not happening: The project has been delayed.

An excerpt from a new Billboard feature on Rocky reads:

“Today, Rocky seems confident that he’s in full control of his creative output and says he’s finally ready to drop his long-awaited fourth album, Don’t Be Dumb. He’s only been working on it for the past year but he believes, like most artists discussing their new work, that it’s the best album he’s ever made. (During the course of reporting this story, he does push its release date from Aug. 30 to the fall.)”

Elsewhere in the piece, Rocky said, “I sat and I played the album for Tim Burton, and he was f*cking with it heavy. […] He was rocking his head and he’s like, ‘Wow! I didn’t know you made that kind of music!'”