It is gradually becoming more challenging for artists to keep their projects locked away. Many recording artists, including SZA and now Asap Rocky, have found themselves fighting off music pirates.

Still, the “Highjack” rapper is moving full steam ahead with the release of his highly-anticipated album, Don’t Be Dumb. During his recent appearance on Apple Music’s New Music Daily, Asap Rocky addressed the recent leaks. In the chat with Zane Lowe, Asap Rocky confessed that any things floating around online won’t make the final project.

“And once it’s leaked it’s just like, nah, it’s not on the project,” he said. “I might perform it here or there, but it’s leaked. It is what it is. It’s out already. A lot of these records didn’t make it because they got leaked at some point.”

Asap Rocky doubled down on his decision while shaming the leakers. “It’s very important and special if it makes it on the album,” he said. “Most of the songs that I usually perform and sh*t like that, motherf*ckers leak it.”

Back in June, Asap Rocky seemingly confirmed the project’s release date. If plans haven’t changed, fans should expect it at the end of the month.

Watch Zane Lowe’s full interview with Asap Rocky for Apple Music above.

Don’t Be Dumb is due on 8/30 via ASAP Worldwide, Polo Grounds, RCA. You can find more info here.