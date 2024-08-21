asap rocky
ASAP Rocky’s ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Album: Everything To Know About His Long-Awaited Fourth Album

In June, ASAP Rocky teased the release date for his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, during his Paris Fashion Week show for AWGE, ending a six-year gap between full-length projects from the Harlem native. Despite announcing the album’s title in December 2023, Rocky has been frustratingly cagey throughout the rollout; his most recent update on the album was simply that there wouldn’t be any previously leaked songs on it, which could mean that he’s planning to keep recording until the 11th hour, or that the retail version has been locked in a vault to ensure its security.

We’ll find out more about the album when it’s officially out in a week or so, but for now, here’s what we know about Don’t Be Dumb.

Release Date

Don’t Be Dumb is due on 8/30 via ASAP Worldwide, Polo Grounds, RCA. You can find more info here.

Tracklist

As of now, the tracklist has yet to be released. This post will be updated.

Features

Like the tracklist, the features have yet to be revealed. This post will be updated.

Singles

So far, several singles have been released, but it has yet to be revealed whether any of them will appear on the final tracklist. “Sh*ttin Me,” “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n),” and “Highjack” featuring Jessica Pratt are the songs that have been released so far.

Artwork

ASAP Rocky hasn’t revealed the artwork for Don’t Be Dumb as yet. Stay tuned.

Tour

If there’s going to be a tour for Don’t Be Dumb, we can likely expect Rocky to announce the dates closer to the album’s release, judging fromm other releases this year.

