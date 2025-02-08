On February 5, hip-hop heavy weight Irv Gotti tragically died at 54 years old. Since then, fans and musicians alike have mourned the famed director, producer, and label executive.

Given Gotti’s close industry connections supporters expected a trail of tributes from many influential rappers. On the other hand, no one thought that his former Murder Inc. artist Ashanti would publicly address the sad news considering their rocky relationship. Still, the “I Got It” singer managed to put their past issues to the side in order to honor her past collaborator.

Over on Instagram, Ashanti paid tribute to Irv Gotti. View her full statement below.