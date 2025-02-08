On February 5, hip-hop heavy weight Irv Gotti tragically died at 54 years old. Since then, fans and musicians alike have mourned the famed director, producer, and label executive.
Given Gotti’s close industry connections supporters expected a trail of tributes from many influential rappers. On the other hand, no one thought that his former Murder Inc. artist Ashanti would publicly address the sad news considering their rocky relationship. Still, the “I Got It” singer managed to put their past issues to the side in order to honor her past collaborator.
Over on Instagram, Ashanti paid tribute to Irv Gotti. View her full statement below.
I can’t believe things ended like this….and it makes me so sad… We weren’t on the best terms the past few years but as I’ve always said, through our ups and downs I will forever be grateful for everything that you’ve done for me. We made history and that will remain infinite… I’ve always respected your musical genius and ability to push me to be my best… All the greatness and positive things that came, far outweigh the dark and negative times. I have always prayed for you to find peace. Sending love and prayers to the entire family.
Rest well.
Rest in Peace Irv 🙏🏽🕊️