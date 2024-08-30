Irv Gotti’s supposed fight in the courtroom is just heating up. But, the mogul’s battle to conquer his health appears to be under control. On August 28, TMZ reported that the Murder Inc boss suffered a stroke at the top of the year.

After taking time to recovery, Irv Gotti is ready to get back to work. According to The Shade Room, his first post-stroke project includes a biopic about his late dear friend, DMX.

Since the “X Moves” rapper’s tragic death in 2021, DMX’s estate and collaborators including Swizz Beatz have kept his legacy alive with posthumous verses, albums, tribute performances, and more.

Not much is known (expected release date, casting information, format, etc.) about the forthcoming project. However, DMX’s meteoric rise to fame and subsequent struggles with all were well-documented. So, there are plenty of things (documentaries, autobiography, etc.) to pull from.

As for Irv Gotti’s health update, a representative for the executive shared a statement. “Irv is not in a rehab facility,” said the rep. “He is at home with his family, enjoying life. Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago. He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He’s been successful in making a full recovery.”

Meanwhile, Irv laughed it, saying, “I’m getting older. That’s all. Only thing worse than getting old is not getting old.”