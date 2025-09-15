As Ashnikko has rolled out her upcoming album Smoochies, she has only had a handful of upcoming tour dates on the docket. That changed today (September 15), though, as Ashnikko just announced the Smoochies tour, which will keep her busy well into 2026.
The 47-date tour kicks off with European and UK dates in January 2026 before hitting North America in March and Australia in September.
The general on-sale for tickets starts on September 19 at 10 a.m. local time. There’s also a pre-sale and a sign-up for that can be found here.
Find the tour dates below, along with the Smoochies cover art and tracklist.
Ashnikko’s 2026 Tour Dates: Smoochies Tour
01/26/2026 — Warsaw, Poland @ Stodola
01/27/2026 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
01/29/2026 — Hamburg, Germany @ Inselpark Arena
01/30/2026 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Poolen
01/31/2026 — Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013
02/03/2026 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
02/04/2026 — Paris, France @ Olympia
02/06/2026 — Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof
02/07/2026 — Brussels, Belgium @ La Madeleine
02/11/2026 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy
02/13/2026 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Manchester Academy
02/14/2026 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Manchester Academy
02/17/2026 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia
02/19/2026 — London, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Brixton
02/20/2026 — London, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Brixton
03/18/2026 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
03/20/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall
03/21/2026 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
03/23/2026 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
03/24/2026 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
03/26/2026 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
03/28/2026 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
03/30/2026 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
03/31/2026 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
04/02/2026 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
04/03/2026 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
04/04/2026 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
04/28/2026 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
04/29/2026 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
05/01/2026 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
05/02/2026 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
05/05/2026 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
05/06/2026 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore
05/08/2026 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
05/09/2026 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
05/12/2026 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
05/13/2026 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
05/15/2026 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
05/16/2026 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
05/18/2026 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
05/19/2026 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
09/16/2026 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Town Hall
09/19/2026 — Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
09/23/2026 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum
09/25/2026 — Brisbane, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall
09/27/2026 — Adelaide, Australia @ Hindley Street Music Hall
09/29/2026 — Perth, Australia @ Metro City
Ashnikko’s Smoochies Album Cover Artwork
Ashnikko’s Smoochies Tracklist
1. “Smoochie Girl”
2. “Liquid”
3. “Trinkets”
4. “Chichinya”
5. “Skin Cleared”
6. “Microplastics”
7. “Full Frontal”
8. “She’s So Pretty”
9. “Wet Like” Feat. Cobrah
10. “I Want My Boyfriends To Kiss”
11. “Sticky Fingers”
12. “Lip Smacker”
13. “Itty Bitty”
14. “Baby Teeth”
15. “It Girl”
Smoochies is out 10/17 via Warner Records. Find more information here.