As Ashnikko has rolled out her upcoming album Smoochies, she has only had a handful of upcoming tour dates on the docket. That changed today (September 15), though, as Ashnikko just announced the Smoochies tour, which will keep her busy well into 2026.

The 47-date tour kicks off with European and UK dates in January 2026 before hitting North America in March and Australia in September.

The general on-sale for tickets starts on September 19 at 10 a.m. local time. There’s also a pre-sale and a sign-up for that can be found here.

Find the tour dates below, along with the Smoochies cover art and tracklist.