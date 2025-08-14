Genre-spanning experimenter Ashnikko thrilled with her 2023 debut album Weedkiller, and now she’s charging back with more: Today (August 14), Ashnikko announced Smoochies, a new album.

She also just unveiled the punchy electro-pop single “Trinkets.” Ashnikko says of the song, “My little princess boys love being trinkets, hanging off my bag, looking up at me with smiles on their faces, swinging as I walk.” She also says of the album:

“Smoochies feels like Demidevil‘s older sister. It’s sexy, playful, and feminine, while toeing the line of grotesque and absurd. I feel like purse sediment so much of the time — like a mess of crumbs and gum in receipts and lipgloss that I’ve forgotten about — so the album feels like that too. This is the first where I’ve written very autobiographically, but at the core of it all is personal autonomy and joyful whimsy.”

Watch the “Trinkets” video above. Below, find the Smoochies’ cover art and tracklist, aslong with Ashnikko’s upcoming tour dates.