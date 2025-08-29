A couple weeks ago, Ashnikko announced Smoochies, to follow her 2023 debut Weedkiller. She also shared the single “Trinkets” at the time and now she’s back today (August 29) with more new music, the 2000s-inspired (think Pussycat Dolls) “Sticky Fingers.”

In a statement, Ashnikko says of the song:

“we have a very finite time on this earth, and i would rather spend my time investing in my friends and new skills and going on adventures, than being with someone (especially a man) who doesn’t love me how i love me. get your sticky cheeto dust hands off me!!”

Watch the “Sticky Fingers” visualizer above. Below, find the Smoochies cover art and tracklist, along with Ashnikko’s upcoming tour dates.