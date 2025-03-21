It’s officially spring. It may not seem like it depending on which part of the country you live in, but it’s true. And you know what that means? It’s almost “itty bitty, teeny tiny, little slutty skirt” season, as pop boundary-pusher Ashnikko might put it.

On her new song, the “Halloweenie V: The Moss King” singer pays tribute to short skirts, which she puts on “every time my heart hurt.”

“There’s nothing more effective for healing a broken heart than an itty bitty teeny tiny little slutty skirt,” Ashnikko said in a statement. “The itty bitty skirt (or whatever your personal equivalent may be) is godly and should never be dismissed. Our bodies are our most intimate canvases – the ritual of getting ready to go out with friends is one of my favourites. We arm ourselves with trinkets, talismans, and amulets, treating beauty and self-expression as a devotion to life itself.”

Previously, Ashnikko spoke to Uproxx about the power of “sexy” songs. “Some people hear me say, ‘I just want to make music that I’m proud of, that has a positive impact on the world,’ and then they’ll listen to some songs on the album where I’m talking about titties,” she said. But “sexy songs are good for the spirit. I love a little silly moment where you can step into your power. And I think it’s still an important part of my songwriting.”

You can listen to “Itty Bitty” above.