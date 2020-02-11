Ava DuVernay-Directed Documentary On Nipsey Hussle Has Secured A Home On Netflix

Ava DuVernay recently announced her intentions to make a documentary about Nipsey Hussle, the rapper, activist, and entrepreneur who was killed outside of his South Los Angeles store, Marathon Clothing, last March. Now she’s one step closer to making it a reality: According to Deadline, Netflix has nabbed it after dishing out a “high eight-figures” offer, beating out the likes of Apple and Amazon.

The documentary, to be co-produced by DuVernay’s ARRAY banner and the Hussle estate’s Marathon Films, will be the filmmaker’s second work for the streamer. In 2016 she gave them the acclaimed documentary 13th, which took a look at racism over American history.

DuVernay has quite the history with Hussle and his estate. As per The Hollywood Reporter she had recruited him as a panelist during the awards season campaign for 13th. Her goal was to hear his insights on how inner-city communities were being destroyed by for-profit prisons. Hussle’s estate had also previously reached out to DuVernay, commending her for her work, specifically with 13th and When They See Us.

The announcement of the Hussle doc comes just a day before DuVernay was set to have her series Cherish The Day premiere on OWN, the Oprah-owned platform.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

[via Deadline]