Ava Max is lovin’ herself at the moment, and soon, fans will be able to love her live: Today (June 16), she announced a new tour in support of her upcoming album, Don’t Click Play.

The run of 16 performances starts in Los Angeles in September and runs for a month before closing in Chicago in early October.

Tickets will be available first with a Verizon pre-sale starting June 17, and additional pre-sales will run between then and the general on-sale beginning June 20 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on Max’s website.

Check out the list of tour dates below.