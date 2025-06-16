Ava Max 2025 Jade Koci top
Jade Koci

Ava Max Is Bringing Her Album ‘Don’t Click Play’ Across North America On New Tour Dates

Ava Max is lovin’ herself at the moment, and soon, fans will be able to love her live: Today (June 16), she announced a new tour in support of her upcoming album, Don’t Click Play.

The run of 16 performances starts in Los Angeles in September and runs for a month before closing in Chicago in early October.

Tickets will be available first with a Verizon pre-sale starting June 17, and additional pre-sales will run between then and the general on-sale beginning June 20 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on Max’s website.

Check out the list of tour dates below.

Ava Max’s 2025 Tour Dates: Don’t Click Play Tour

09/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/06 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/10 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
09/13 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/14 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
09/16 — San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
09/18 — Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
09/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
09/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark
09/24 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
09/25 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/28 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell
09/29 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/01 — Toronto, ON @ Great Canadian Toronto
10/02 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
10/04 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Don’t Click Play is out 8/22 via Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

