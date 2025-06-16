Ava Max is lovin’ herself at the moment, and soon, fans will be able to love her live: Today (June 16), she announced a new tour in support of her upcoming album, Don’t Click Play.
The run of 16 performances starts in Los Angeles in September and runs for a month before closing in Chicago in early October.
Tickets will be available first with a Verizon pre-sale starting June 17, and additional pre-sales will run between then and the general on-sale beginning June 20 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on Max’s website.
Check out the list of tour dates below.
Ava Max’s 2025 Tour Dates: Don’t Click Play Tour
09/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/06 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/10 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
09/13 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/14 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
09/16 — San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
09/18 — Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
09/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
09/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark
09/24 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
09/25 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/28 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell
09/29 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/01 — Toronto, ON @ Great Canadian Toronto
10/02 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
10/04 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Don’t Click Play is out 8/22 via Atlantic Records. Find more information here.