Ava Max has a new era loading (her “most fearless” yet, per a press release). In February, we got “Lost Your Faith,” and today (May 29), she’s back once again with a video for “Lovin Myself.”

Read between the lines and it’s easy to figure out what the song’s about as Max sings on the chorus, “I don’t need nobody, I’m lovin’ myself / Tonight it’s all about me, yeah, it’s good for my health / And I know how to please me, I don’t need no help / Nobody, nobody can lo-lo-love me like I’m lovin’ myself.”

Max told Rolling Stone of the song:

“This song came from a moment where I finally realized I didn’t need anyone else’s validation to feel whole. I’ve been through a lot of phases in my career, highs, lows, public scrutiny, private growth, and through all of that, I started to understand that the most important relationship I’ll ever have is the one I have with myself. The lyrics really sum up where I’m at emotionally and creatively right now. ‘Lovin Myself’ is the most honest I’ve been in a song in a long time. It came out of a period where I was really learning how to stand on my own, not just as an artist, but as a person. I realized that loving yourself isn’t some cliché, it’s a survival skill. This song is about choosing yourself, not in a selfish way, but in a healing way. I wanted it to feel like an anthem for anyone who’s learning to be their own anchor.”

Watch the “Lovin Myself” video above.

Don’t Click Play is out 8/22 via Atlantic Records. Find more information here.