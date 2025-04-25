Considering spring has not yet reached its peak, talks about the summer seem premature. Still, Ayra Starr has officially entered her bid for the song of the forthcoming season.

After teasing parts of the tune online, today (April 25), Starr’s new song “Gimme Dat” featuring Wizkid finally dropped, and it was far exceeds all musical expectations you might have had. Starr’s previous record “All The Love” an anthem for unlocking your self-worth. But “Gimme Dat” is the soundtrack when two people with that track blissful find one another.

“Gimme dat love, gimme peace of mind / Oshare cure me with your rizz line / I want that peace of mind weh dey come with awoof / Baby na one man race we dey run / So make you no come waste time / Oh no, no pressure / Make you gimme dat love / If you give me I no go let go /

Give make I cure my sanko,” sings Starr.

Wizkid carries that vibe over onto his verse, singing: “God damn, Arabirin, God damn / Get the way your body make me feel excited / Loving you dey put me on a different mindset / Girl na only you dey make me stick to one girl / God damn, Ele iju ege, God damn / Picture perfect / No dey mind dem / Keep it private / Fi okan bale / If you need me, baby, I’ll be right there.”

Producers vybeO and Mikababeatz matched the duo’s hopeless romantic energies creating a festively dreamy energy wrapped perfect for any summer night. Weaved in with samples of Wyclef Jean’s song “911” featuring Mary J Blige and “Diallo,” “Gimme Dat” is a multicultural, multi-generational guaranteed vibe.

With Ayra Starr appearing on Wizkid’s “2 Sugar” and him not returning the professional favor on “Gimme Dat,” they are slowly becoming the most dynamic duo in world music.

Watch the lyric video for “Gimme Dat” above.