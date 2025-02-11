Ayra Starr does not seem to believe in taking time off. Last year, the “Commas” dropped her revered album, The Year I Turned 21. Shortly after that Ayra hit the road for the project’s supporting world tour. Now, Ayra Starr is back with a new offering for fans.

Today (February 10), Ayra Starr released her latest single, “All The Love.” The track, co-produced by Teemode and Johnny Drille, is gentle reminder from Ayra Starr for listeners to appreciate themselves. With the Valentine’s Day holiday around the corner, romantic love is at the forefront of everyone’s mind. However, on the song, Ayra Starr argues that self-love is actually more important.

“But one thing is certain / I’ll be that person / Wey go be your shoulder, buddy bestie anything / Your type no many / They are not ready / I go give you one hundred percent, never no ninety / More than amazing / Kpelu quality / You arе deserving of the lovе you are not getting / Independently, I’ll take the liberty / And I go love you specially oh,” sings Ayra.

In the lyric video for the track, Ayra Starr shows that she stand behind her words as she shows those around her with displays of physical affection which is then reenforced with verbal affirmations.

Watch Ayra Starr’s official lyric video for “All The Love” above.