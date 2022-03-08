AzizTheShake Performs The Boastful ‘Toledo’ On ‘UPROXX Sessions’

Today’s episode of UPROXX Sessions features Nashua, New Hampshire native AzizTheShake, who comes through with a boastful, supremely confident performance of his upbeat single, “Toledo.”

The rapper/producer — whose name is a reference to a scene from Bruce Willis’ 1997 sci-fi cult classic The Fifth Element — recently executive produced fellow UPROXX Sessions alum BIA’s 2020 EP For Certain (as well as its deluxe edition), contributing beats for the songs “Automatic” featuring Doe Boy and 42 Dugg, “Bia Bia,” “Cover Girl,” and “Plate.” The New Englander has also worked with Black Fortune, Giggs, J. Cole, Jazz Cartier, Rob Stone, Sevyn Streeter, and Tommy Genesis.

On the solo tip, he’s released one album, 2019’s Brandt Theater, and released two new singles this year: “Toledo,” which features Jiles and Meech BOLD on the original version, and “Image of God” alongside Luke Bars. As he branches out, stepping from behind the boards to center stage to display his mic skills, his performance here forecasts the potential for a big breakout thanks to his infectious energy and witty wordplay.

Watch AzizTheShake perform “Toledo” on UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.