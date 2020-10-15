Hailing from Landover, Maryland, 23-year-old rapper Black Fortune brings his buzzing melodic sound to Uproxx Studios for a passionate performance of his new song “Slime In My Genes” from his June mixtape OsshLord.

After dropping his debut mixtape OsshRock in 2018, Fortune saw his profile jump in prominence as single “OsshWop” racked up streams, including 1 million views on YouTube. Since then, he’s begun to receive high-profile co-signs from the likes of Diddy, SZA, and Travis Scott, re-releasing OsshRock to capitalize on the new attention.

He followed up this summer with OsshLord, a 16-track effort that put his sing-song style on display and featured burgeoning Brooklyn star Fivio Foreign. With his buzz growing, Black Fortune is bringing a unique take on the DMV style to the world with songs like “Bankrupt” and “Slime In My Genes.”

Watch Black Fortune Perform “Slime In My Genes” for UPROXX Sessions above.

