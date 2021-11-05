Fool’s Gold Records is well-known for curating emerging talent in the rap game, and today their releasing a full-length album by Canadian DJ/producer Grandtheft that sounds like a very promising start. Though Grandtheft, real name Aaron Waisglass, has already worked on remixes for the likes of Rihanna and Katy Perry, and produced for artists like Calvin Harris, Jazz Cartier and Kyle, this is his first solo album. But like most great producer-helmed projects, the tracklist is packed with guests.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to make a producer album like Wild Ways,” Grandtheft said in a press release. “To curate a diverse lineup of incredible artists and build out a full project embossed with my sound. This is the product of us collaborating and just jamming out tunes we want to hear, with no industry trends or A&Rs dictating what this sound needed to be. This record is informed partly by living through the wildest times on tour, but also by learning when to take time away from the mayhem. It’s about making space to really create for yourself and let your imagination go off, in whatever way that is. In a lot of ways, this album feels like the culmination of all my years making music.”

That culmination includes tracks with artists like Jazz Cartier, Haviah Mighty, The Halluci Nation (formerly A Tribe Called Red), Flosstradamus, Gangsta Boo and Duke Deuce, to name a few. Check out “What You Wanna Do,” his collab with Gangsta Boo and Duke Deuce up above, and stream the whole project below.